England right to tour Bangladesh despite security fears, says ex-ODI batsman Mal Loye

ECB security advisor Reg Dickason (centre) and Professional Cricketers Association chief David Leatherdale were part of a security party that arrived in Bangladesh before the England squad

Ex-England one-day batsman Mal Loye understands security concerns over England's Bangladesh tour next month - but would travel if he was playing.

Loye, 43, left his role as high performance head coach of the Bangladesh Cricket Board in October 2015 amid security "worries".

In July an attack targeted at foreigners killed 20 people in a cafe in Dhaka, the Bangladesh capital.

"ECB security has done a good job in the past," said Loye.

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) carried out a security review in the country following a series of deadly attacks and consulted players and officials on 25 August, before deciding to go ahead with the tour.

Last autumn, Australia postponed a tour to Bangladesh for security reasons, after an Italian aid worker was killed in the country, in an attack claimed by so-called Islamic State.

Loye, who played in seven one-day internationals, also represented Northamptonshire and Lancashire in the County Championship, before taking up a coaching role with Bangladesh in May 2015.

"There is always doubt. I'm not saying anything would happen - because anything can happen in Paris, London, Manchester, wherever.

"I would go," added Loye. "England - I feel - should get past the security issue and embrace the challenge with what happens on the field."

The ECB remains in discussions with management and players but does expect Test captain Alistair Cook to travel despite his wife being set to give birth at the start of the tour.

England and Yorkshire fast Bowler Liam Plunkett said the players "trust" the advice of ECB security advisor Reg Dickason, adding: "We all back him, his skills, it's what he's paid for."

Plunkett told BBC Sport: "At this point, people have gone away and digested the information that he's brought. I'm pretty sure the decisions will be made after this series."

England in Bangladesh 2016

4 October - Tour match, Mirpur

7 October - First ODI (day/night), Mirpur

9 October - Second ODI (d/n), Mirpur

12 October - Third ODI (d/n), Chittagong

14-15 October - Tour match, Chittagong

16-17 October - Tour match, Chittagong

20-24 October - First Test, Chittagong

28 October-1 November - Second Test, Mirpur