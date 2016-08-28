Marcus Trescothick: New Somerset deal for former England opener
Former England opener Marcus Trescothick has signed a one-year contract to keep him at Somerset until the end of the 2017 season.
The 40-year-old made his first-class debut in 1993 and has made more than 800 appearances for the county.
Trescothick played 76 Tests, 123 one-day internationals and three Twenty20 matches for England.
"I'm really enjoying my cricket and I still have the hunger to succeed," Trescothick told the club website.
"I have made no secret of my desire to carry on playing for Somerset for as long as I can.
"It's a really exciting time for the county at the moment with the talent that we have coming through and I can't wait to see what happens in the next 12 months."
The 2017 season will be the 25th that Trescothick has been involved with the first team.