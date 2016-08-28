Marcus Trescothick: New Somerset deal for former England opener

Marcus Trescothick
Trescothick made his England debut in in July 2000 and his last international appearance came in August 2006

Former England opener Marcus Trescothick has signed a one-year contract to keep him at Somerset until the end of the 2017 season.

The 40-year-old made his first-class debut in 1993 and has made more than 800 appearances for the county.

Trescothick played 76 Tests, 123 one-day internationals and three Twenty20 matches for England.

"I'm really enjoying my cricket and I still have the hunger to succeed," Trescothick told the club website.

"I have made no secret of my desire to carry on playing for Somerset for as long as I can.

"It's a really exciting time for the county at the moment with the talent that we have coming through and I can't wait to see what happens in the next 12 months."

The 2017 season will be the 25th that Trescothick has been involved with the first team.

Marcus Trescothick
Trescothick was a key part of the England side that regained the Ashes in 2005

