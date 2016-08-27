Will Smith: Hampshire acting captain happy to continue in role if chosen

Will Smith has deputised as Hampshire's four-day captain for most of the season

Acting Hampshire four-day captain Will Smith says he is happy to continue deputising for James Vince if required.

Smith captained the side in their County Championship Division One draw at Somerset despite Vince returning from international duty with England.

"James thought that having not seen a ball bowled in the competition since May, it would be best to come back in and get a feel first," Smith said.

Hampshire host Yorkshire in their next Championship match from Wednesday.

Defending champions Yorkshire will go into the game at the Ageas Bowl close behind leaders Middlesex, while eighth-placed Hampshire have three games to preserve their Division One status.

"I imagine (the captaincy) will be something that gets reviewed game-by-game," Smith told BBC Radio Solent.

"I'm happy to given the honour again (against Somerset) and we'll see what happens against Yorkshire."

Two centuries at Taunton from Sean Ervine ensured Hampshire safely negotiated a second-innings deficit of 249 on the final day to take 10 points from the game.

Hampshire sit 14 points behind seventh-placed Durham having played a game more, who they face at home in the final round of fixtures.

A trip to The Oval to play Surrey comes after the visit of Yorkshire.

"We've got three games that, for all intents and purposes, we have to believe we can go and win," Smith added.