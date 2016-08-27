Bangladesh v England: Security 'won't be a problem' for tour

ECB security advisor Reg Dickason (centre) and Professional Cricketers Association chief executive David Leatherdale (right) had been assessing security

The head of the Bangladesh Cricket Board has said he is confident there "won't be any problem" with security when England tour there this autumn.

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) announced the tour would go ahead after conducting a security review.

Nazmul Hasan Papon, president of the BCB, has offered security for players, fans, family members and media.

He said no nation is "100% safe" but no other country's board "provides such security".

England will play two Tests and three one-day internationals between 7 October and 1 November.

Security 'not difficult to handle'

"The security aspect, well it's almost the same everywhere," Papon told reporters in Bangladesh. "One can't say that any country in the world is a 100% safe. It can happen anywhere.

"However, the security plan that we gave them and the Bangladesh government is providing, I don't think any other board provides such security.

"Lastly, when we handled so many teams during the Under-19 World Cup, I don't think it will be difficult to handle one team for our security agencies. So I was confident that they would come."

Papon also said safety would be provided not just to the England team, but to all those travelling as part of the tour, including relatives, supporters and media.

"We will make sure that not just the players but the fans, the family members, the reporters - if they let us know as to where they stay and they contact us, we will arrange security for them no matter where they are, be it in the stadium or next to the hotel, wherever," he said.

"We believe that there won't be any problem with regards to this England tour."

England's matches will take place in Chittagong and Dhaka, where 20 hostages died when a cafe was attacked in July.

On Saturday, Bangladeshi police said they had stormed a hideout near Dhaka and killed the suspected planner of that attack.

Australia postponed their Test tour of Bangladesh in October 2015 over security concerns.