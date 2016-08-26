John Hastings: Worcestershire sign Australia all-rounder

John Hastings has played one Test, 20 ODIs and eight T20Is for Australia

Worcestershire have signed Australia all-rounder John Hastings as their overseas player for the 2017 season.

The 30-year-old is expected to be available for most of the summer, subject to international commitments.

Hastings, who played for Durham in 2014 and 2015, is currently part of Australia's T20 squad in Sri Lanka.

"John will give us a little bit of pace with the new ball. He is someone who I feel will really help our youngsters," said director of cricket Steve Rhodes.

"He is a competitive character on the field but a champion of a bloke in the dressing room."

Hastings, who has also played in the Indian Premier League with the Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders, was due to return to play for Durham this summer but the deal was cancelled because of a combination of injury and international commitments.

He will be the latest in a long line of Australians to play for Worcestershire, with Tom Moody, Glenn McGrath, Andy Bichel, Phil Jacques, Phil Hughes, Doug Bollinger and Steve Smith all having had spells at New Road.