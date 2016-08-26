Leicestershire: Pierre de Bruyn to replace Andrew McDonald

Andrew McDonald was announced as Leicestershire's head coach in November 2014

Pierre de Bruyn has been named as Leicestershire head coach following confirmation Andrew McDonald is to leave his role as elite performance director at the end of the season.

McDonald, 35, had a deal until October 2017 but is leaving a year early to coach Melbourne Renegades and Victoria.

South African De Bruyn, 39, is promoted from his position as assistant coach.

Chief executive Wasim Khan told BBC Radio Leicester: "He's a good technical coach, man manager, and a visionary."

McDonald, who rejoined Leicestershire prior to the start of the 2014 season, was in talks about his future after turning around the club's fortunes on the field.

Under the Australian, Leicestershire have gone from a team who had not won a Championship match for two years to a side who pushed for promotion this season.

Khan added: "The club has made massive strides forward in the two years that Andrew has been here and Pierre will now carry on that excellent work in what are hugely exciting times.

"What we've got with Pierre is someone who will be very hungry to bring success."