England's tour of Bangladesh to go ahead despite security concerns

England and Wales Cricket Board security advisor Reg Dickason (centre) and Professional Cricketers Association chief executive David Leatherdale (right) have been assessing security in Bangladesh

England will tour Bangladesh in October despite security concerns, the England and Wales Cricket Board has confirmed.

The ECB carried out a security review in the country following a series of deadly attacks and consulted with players and officials on Thursday.

England play two Tests and three one-day internationals between 7 October and 1 November.

The matches will take place in Chittagong and Dhaka, where 20 hostages died when a cafe was attacked in July.

Australia postponed their Test tour of Bangladesh in October 2015 over security concerns.

Following Thursday's meeting, ECB cricket director Andrew Strauss said: "Safety and security of players and management are always paramount.

"We've received a thorough risk assessment, had excellent insight into the current situation and been fully briefed on security commitments.

"We discussed details with the players and management in an open meeting.

"They asked lots of questions, have time to ask more and will clearly want to take it all in - we understand that."

England limited-overs captain Eoin Morgan this week said no players would be forced to tour Bangladesh.

Strauss, who said England's touring squad will be named after the current limited-overs series against Pakistan, added that the ECB will "continue to monitor the situation right up to and throughout the tour".

More than 40 people have been killed in Bangladesh by suspected Islamists in the past three years, mostly targeting individuals.

July's cafe attack was on a larger scale than had been seen in the country.

Foreign and Commonwealth Office advice is that "there is a heightened threat of further terrorist attacks" in Bangladesh, although a similar threat level applies to many European cities, including London.