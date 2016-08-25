Leinster Lightning complete inter-pro clean sweep as they draw with NW Warriors

  • From the section Cricket
George Dockrell
George Dockrell showed his all-round credentials with a fine knock at Malahide

Leinster Lightning clinched a clean sweep of the Inter-Provincial trophies as George Dockrell's century helped them earn a draw in the three-game against the North West Warriors.

After starting the day on 61-2 in response to the Warriors' 302, Ireland spinner Dockrell showed his all-rounder credentials with his fine knock.

Lorcan Tucker also hit 61 with Eddie Richardson unbeaten on 50.

The Warriors reached 53-0 as the match ended in its inevitable draw.

After rain meant no play on the first day, Oraine Williams hit 121 in the Warriors' first innings at Malahide.

After Tuesday's wash-out, Williams' knock helped the Warriors post 302 all-out on Wednesday with Craig Young's 36 bringing the visitors over the 300 mark.

Leinster only needed to avoid defeat to earn a second straight clean sweep of inter-Pro trophies.

Williams and debutant Graham Kennedy put on 110 for the sixth wicket after the Warriors had been in a degree of trouble at 67-4.

HANLEY ENERGY INTERPROVINCIAL CHAMPIONSHIP

At Malahide, Day 3

NW Warriors 302 (85.4 overs), O Williams 121, C Young 36, G Kennedy 28, A Austin 27, S Thompson 20, K O'Brien 3-45, G Dockrell 2-64

Leinster Lightning 378-9 (73 overs) G Dockrell 101, L Tucker 61, E Richardson 50 no, C Young 3-89

NW Warriors 53-0

Match ends in draw

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you