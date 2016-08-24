James Faulkner takes hat-trick in second Australia-Sri Lanka ODI

Faulkner has taken 77 wickets in 56 one-day internationals

Second ODI, Colombo (R Premadasa Stadium) Sri Lanka 288 (48.5 overs): Mendis 69, Mathews 57, K Perera 54; Zampa 3-42, Faulkner 3-45 Australia 206 (47.2 overs): Wade 76, Aponso 4-18, T Perera 3-33 Sri Lanka won by 82 runs Scorecard

All-rounder James Faulkner became the sixth player to take a one-day hat-trick for Australia as Sri Lanka won the second match of the series.

The left-arm seamer, 26, dismissed Kusal Perera with the final ball of the 46th over before removing Angelo Mathews and Thisara Perera in the 48th.

Faulkner finished with 3-45 as Sri Lanka made 288 in Colombo.

They bowled Australia out for 206 in reply to win by 82 runs and level the five-match series at 1-1.

Slow left-armer Amila Aponso, who made his debut in the opening match of the series, finished with 4-18 in 9.2 overs, with Matthew Wade's 76 the top score for the tourists.

Bruce Reid, Anthony Stuart, Brett Lee, Clint McKay and Dan Christian are the other Australians with ODI hat-tricks.