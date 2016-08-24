Tony Palladino: Seamer signs new two-year deal with Derbyshire

Tony Palladino will remain with Derbyshire until the end of the 2018 season

Derbyshire seamer Tony Palladino has signed a new two-year deal and taken on a coaching role with the club.

The 33-year-old has taken 258 wickets for Derbyshire since moving to the county from Essex in 2011.

He has taken 26 County Championship wickets so far this season.

"Tony is one of our most experienced and knowledgeable players in the dressing room and can offer a lot both on and off the field," head coach John Sadler told the club website.