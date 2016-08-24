Jesse Ryder: Essex all-rounder returns to New Zealand early

Jesse Ryder's last game for Essex was in their One-Day Cup quarter-final defeat by Edgbaston on 17 August

Jesse Ryder has returned to New Zealand early after he and Essex mutually agreed to cancel his contract.

Ryder, 32, has a calf injury and leaves with three County Championship matches remaining after the current round.

The former New Zealand Test all-rounder has played for Essex for the past three seasons, making 98 appearances across all formats.

His best season came last campaign, when he scored 1,359 runs and took 48 wickets in all competitions.