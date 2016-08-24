County Championship: Ian Westwood's century puts Warwickshire in box seat

Bears opener Ian Westwood survived the second of his missed catches off the bowling of Paul Coughlin

Specsavers County Championship Division One, Emirates Riverside, day two Durham 207: Richardson 55; Patel 5-32, Barker 3-29 Warwickshire 315-7: Westwood 127, Trott 48, Bell 45; Rushworth 3-70 Warwickshire (6 pts) lead Durham (3 pts) by 108 runs Scorecard

Ex-Warwickshire captain Ian Westwood survived two dropped catches as he made his first century in 16 months to steer the Bears into a winning position against Durham at Chester-le-Street.

Resuming on 25-1, Westwood batted most of the day for 127, helping the Bears close on 315-7, a useful lead of 108.

Having been dropped in the slips on 39 and 56, he shared a stand of 106 with ex-England batsman Jonathan Trott (48).

Westwood then put on a further 108 with current Bears captain Ian Bell (45).

The left-handed opener, who skippered Warwickshire for two seasons in 2009 and 2010, was dropped early in the season after a nightmare run of low scores.

In only his second game since being recalled, Westwood surpassed his previous season's best of 45, which came against Surrey last week, before falling to the second new ball.

He was the middle victim as Warwickshire lost three wickets for seven runs after losing only one wicket in each of the first two sessions.

But wicketkeeper Tim Ambrose's unbeaten 28, in an unbroken stand so far worth 23 with Keith Barker (13 not out), has further increased the Bears' advantage.

Chris Rushworth has proved Durham's most effective bowler to date, taking 3-70, including the wicket of Westwood, well taken by Scott Borthwick diving to his right from second slip.

Warwickshire opening batsman Ian Westwood told BBC WM:

"It's never easy when you get left out. You have to keep believing and try your best, which I have always done. I've not had much luck this season, so I was probably due the bit I had.

"It's good to have made those runs on a tricky pitch. It has got quicker and offered something to the bowlers throughout. They kept running in hard, as they always do.

"We had a couple of good stands when we had to scrap for every run. This is pleasing for me, but the most important thing is that we are in a strong position."