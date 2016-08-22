Darren Stevens: Kent all-rounder keen to prolong stay at Canterbury

Darren Stevens joined Kent from Leicestershire ahead of the 2005 season

Kent all-rounder Darren Stevens says he wants to extend his stay with the club, but he is yet to be offered a new deal.

The 40-year-old has scored 365 runs in the County Championship, averaging 36.50 this season, and taken 26 first-class wickets at an average of 35.03.

"I have said I am keen to play for another year," he told BBC Radio Kent.

"It is in their court at the moment and we will see what happens. I have not seen a contract yet but hopefully we can sort something out."

Stevens is in his 12th season at Canterbury and believes he can still perform physically at the top level.

He added: "I sat the physios down a couple of weeks ago and asked 'what do you reckon?"

"They said if I look after myself I can get two years out of myself easily."

Stevens is also keen to pass on his experience to the emerging players at the club.

"I find helping the young lads through certain situations in a game quite enjoyable," the former Leicestershire player said.

"Whilst I am still playing I feel I can help a lot in the middle as well as off the pitch.

"Kent's future is looking really bright with the young players kicking on and playing England Lions cricket."