David Wainwright: Hampshire sign spinner as cover for Somerset clash

David Wainwright has been playing Minor Counties cricket for Shropshire this season

Hampshire have brought in former Yorkshire and Derbyshire spinner David Wainwright as cover for their County Championship match at Somerset.

Liam Dawson is on international duty with England, while Brad Taylor is struggling with an ankle injury.

Wainwright, 31, left Derbyshire by mutual consent last August and has been playing Minor Counties cricket for Shropshire this season.

Hampshire are yet to decide if he will stay on for the rest of the summer.

"He'll be available for selection at Taunton and then we'll see from there," Hampshire director of cricket Giles White told BBC Radio Solent.

"The last championship match there, it spun a lot. Somerset have a lot of right-handers too and David can turn the ball away from the bat."

Hampshire are currently next to bottom in Division One and 16 points behind seventh-placed Durham with four games to play.