England v Pakistan: No fractured hand for all-rounder David Willey

Willey went off after picking up his injury while fielding, but returned to complete his four-over spell.

England all-rounder David Willey has not suffered a fractured hand and will join the squad after Wednesday's first one-day international with Pakistan.

The 26-year-old had an X-ray on Sunday after hurting his bowling hand during Yorkshire's Twenty20 Blast semi-final defeat by Durham on Saturday.

Nottinghamshire seamer Jake Ball will replace Willey as the five-match series opens in Southampton.

Willey could feature in the second game of the series at Lord's on Saturday.