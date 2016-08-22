Derbyshire: Will Davis and Rob Hemmings sign new contracts with county

Derbyshire bowler Will Davis has claimed 14 wickets in the County Championship this summer

Derbyshire pace bowler Will Davis and all-rounder Rob Hemmings have signed two-year contracts, keeping them with the county until 2018.

Davis, 20, has made three Championship appearances this season, with his 7-146 against Glamorgan the best 2016 figures by a Derbyshire bowler.

Hemmings, also 20, made his first-class debut against Worcestershire in June.

"They will benefit greatly from another winter working with the first team," head coach John Sadler said.