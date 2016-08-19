Hardus Viljoen: Kent sign South Africa fast bowler

Hardus Viljoen's outing in the third Test against England in January, which South Africa lost by seven wickets, is his only Test appearance to date

Kent have signed South Africa bowler Hardus Viljoen for the final four games of the County Championship season.

The 27-year-old right-arm seamer, who made his Test debut against England in January, has taken 325 first-class wickets at an average of 26.66.

He took a wicket with his first ball in Tests, only the 20th man to achieve the feat, dismissing Alastair Cook.

Viljoen could make his debut for Kent in their match at Gloucestershire, which begins on Tuesday, 23 August.

Kent are currently third in the Division Two table, 24 points behind leaders Essex.