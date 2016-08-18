Andre Russell: West Indies all-rounder returns to Notts for T20 Blast Finals Day

Andre Russell recently enjoyed success in the Caribbean Premier League

West Indies all-rounder Andre Russell is set to play for Nottinghamshire on T20 Blast Finals Day.

Russell, 29, is returning to Notts having played for them in wins against Worcestershire and Derbyshire in June.

He has since helped Jamaica Tallawahs win the Caribbean Premier League.

"The opportunity of bringing back one of the world's best players for the format is too good to miss," said Nottinghamshire director of cricket Mick Newell.

"In the two matches Andre played for us, he bowled at 90 miles-an-hour, batted explosively and was the best fielder on show.

"We'll take a squad of players to Finals Day, including Dan Christian, Imran Tahir and Andre as overseas players, and will pick the team when we get there."

Russell was part of the West Indies side that won April's World Twenty20.

Notts will face Northamptonshire in the first T20 Blast semi-final on Saturday.