Jersey include 15-year-old Harrison Carlyon for Guernsey fixture

Harrison Carlyon played for Jersey's Under 19's at the age of 14

Harrison Carlyon could become the youngest person to play for Jersey after being drafted into the squad for Saturday's inter-insular with Guernsey.

The talented 15-year-old all-rounder, who has had trials with Sussex, is one of two changes to the island squad.

Former Leicestershire player Nick Ferraby returns to the side, having been ineligible for recent ICC games.

Corne Bodenstein, Nat Watkins, Corey Bisson are all unavailable for the match at Grainville CC.

"We recognise that Harrison's an outstanding young player and he will come through to be a major player for Jersey at some point in the next 12 to 18 months," coach Neil MacRae told BBC Radio Jersey.

"He's had an outstanding under 15's season and an outstanding season for Farmers, so he deserves a place in the squad."

Having won ICC World Cricket League Division Five earlier this year, MacRae says the annual one-day match is still important, despite Jersey preparing for a trip to Los Angeles for the Division Four tournament in October.

Jersey were beaten by their biggest rivals 12 months ago, having won the previous three clashes.

"The feeling now is that this is the biggest game of the season because it's Guernsey, because it's at home and because it's at the same venue where we won World Cricket League Five against Oman a couple of months ago," he added.

All-rounder Matt Stokes has played three times of Leicestershire's second team in the past two months

Guernsey include Matt Stokes, Tom Nightingale and Will Fazakerley, who have all featured in Leicestershire's second team this season.

Zak Damerell and Ben Fitchet also return to the squad, which finished third in World Cricket League Five in May, having lost to Jersey by seven wickets along the way, with Tom Kimber and GH Smit among those left out.

Jersey squad: Peter Gough (capt), Harrison Carlyon, Jake Dunford, Nick Ferraby, Luke Gallichan, Will Harris, Anthony Hawkins-Kay, Jonty Jenner, Ben Kynman, Rob McBey, Rhys Palmer, Charles Perchard, Ben Stevens.

Guernsey squad: Jamie Nussbaumer (capt), Jason Martin, Matt Stokes, Will Fazakerley, Tom Nightingale, Luke Nussbaumer, Ben Fitchet, Max Ellis, Zak Damarell, David Hooper, Ollie Newey, Josh Butler, Ben Ferbrache

