Steven Finn: England bowler ruled out for four weeks with hamstring injury

  • From the section Cricket
England fast bowler Steven Finn
Finn has 125 Test wickets, 98 in ODIs and 27 in T20s

England fast bowler Steven Finn is expected to be out for four weeks with a hamstring injury.

The 27-year-old Middlesex paceman was injured on the final day of England's 10-wicket fourth Test defeat against Pakistan at The Oval last weekend.

He will miss the one-day series with Pakistan but hopes to return before the end of the county season.

An England and Wales Cricket Board statement confirmed: "Steven Finn has sustained a left hamstring tear."

The ECB added: "He is anticipated to be available in approximately four weeks.

"He will start a rehabilitation programme with Middlesex and England, and is aiming to play a part in Middlesex's Championship campaign in September."

The 6ft 7in bowler made his international debut in 2010 and has played 35 Tests, 65 one-day internationals and 21 Twenty20 matches for England.

He played in three of the four Tests against Pakistan and took five wickets at a cost of 70.40 runs apiece.

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story

Explore the BBC

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you