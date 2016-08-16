Minor Counties: Devon dash Cornwall's title hopes with 10-wicket victory

Devon beat Cornwall by 10 wickets to end the Duchy's chances of winning the Minor Counties Western Division title.

Brad Wadlan's 116 helped Cornwall to 286 all out in their first innings.

But an excellent 166 not out from Zac Bess saw Devon go from 118-6 to reach 404-9 in reply as he and Jack Dart (78) put on 174 for the seventh wicket.

Bess then took 5-35 as Cornwall slumped to 158 all out before Dan Wold (29 not out) and Max Curtis (15 not out) got the 44 runs Devon needed for victory.

Cornwall needed to win the game and hope that Berkshire lost at home to Dorset in order to win the title, after previous leaders Shropshire were docked points for fielding an ineligible player.

But a few minutes before Cornwall's loss, Berkshire had been confirmed as Western Division champions after beating Dorset by 327 runs.

Cornwall finished the season as Western Division runners-up for only the second time in the 34 years of divisional cricket.