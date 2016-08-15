Joe Denly: Kent batsman signs new contract with Division Two club

  • From the section Cricket
Joe Denly
Joe Denly hit a career-best 206 not out against Northamptonshire in May

Kent batsman Joe Denly has signed a new long-term contract with the Division Two club.

The 30-year-old has scored three centuries and seven half-centuries across all competitions this season.

Denly made his first-class debut for Kent in 2004 and rejoined the club ahead of the 2015 campaign following a three-year spell at Middlesex.

"I am enjoying my cricket as much as I ever have and feel I'm entering my prime years as a batsman," he said.

Kent have not disclosed the length of Denly's new deal.

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you