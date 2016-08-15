Scotland v UAE: Kyle Coetzer & Preston Mommsen make tons in ODI win

Captain Preston Mommsen led from the front with an unbeaten century

ICC World Cricket League: First ODI, The Grange Scotland 327-5 (50 overs): Coetzer 126, Mommsen 111 not out, M Shahzad 3-61 UAE 229 (43.3 overs): Mustafa 43, Evans 4-41 Scotland won by 98 runs Scorecard

Scotland beat United Arab Emirates by 98 runs in their World Cricket League Championship one-dayer at the Grange.

Kyle Coetzer hit 127 and captain Preston Mommsen 111 not out as the Scots made 327-5 after being put in.

Coetzer, Mommsen and Richie Berrington (27) all passed passed 1,000 ODI runs - joining two other Scots, Neil McCallum and Gavin Hamilton - in the process.

The Scots then bowled out the visitors for 229, with Alasdair Evans taking 4-41 in the Edinburgh sunshine.

"We always wanted to bat first and put some runs on the board," said skipper Mommsen.

"We built a very good platform through Craig Wallace and Kyle Coetzer up top. That gave us a base to really kick on through the middle and towards the back end of the innings. Everyone who came in contributed."

Coetzer, who scored his first century on Scottish soil, stressed the importance of getting a win after a disappointing defeat by Afghanistan in July.

"We put in decent performances [against Afghanistan] but we lost our way at crucial moments in the game. Fortunately for us today we managed to piece that back together and get it right."

Victory helped sooth Scotland's frustration at their rain-affected ICC Intercontinental Cup fixture with the UAE at Ayr earlier in the week, when only 59 overs were possible over the four days.

"The guys were pulling their hair out," Coetzer added. "We just wanted to get on it with and so we were raring to go today."

The teams meet again at the Grange on Tuesday in the second one-dayer.