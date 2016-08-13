England v Pakistan: Younus Khan & Yasir Shah give tourists control of fourth Test

Media playback is not supported on this device Pint-sized TMS: Pakistan on top and the team recall their old bats

Fourth Test, Kia Oval, day three England 328 & 88-4: Yasir 3-15 Pakistan 542: Younus 218, Shafiq 109 England trail by 126 runs Scorecard

Younus Khan hit a magnificent 218 before Pakistan reduced England to 88-4 to seize firm control of the final Test of the summer at The Oval.

Yasir Shah claimed three wickets in five overs as England, faced with a first-innings deficit of 214, collapsed on the third evening to trail by 126.

Younus' sixth Test double hundred underpinned Pakistan's total of 542.

Sarfraz Ahmed made 44 and number 10 Mohammad Amir an unbeaten 39, adding 97 for the ninth wicket with Younus.

Victory would earn Pakistan a 2-2 series draw and maintain their hopes of moving to the top of the International Cricket Council Test rankings.

After play, it was announced England bowler Stuart Broad had been fined 20% of his match fee for criticising the umpire's decision to give Alex Hales out on Thursday.

England in a spin

Yasir's return to form was timely. Having claimed 10-141 at Lord's but taken only four wickets at an average of 126 in the next two Tests, the leg-spinner wrecked the England top order to such an extent a Pakistan innings victory is not unrealistic.

After Wahab Riaz squared up Alastair Cook to have him well taken at first slip, Yasir removed Hales, James Vince and Joe Root in a spell of 3-4 in 22 deliveries.

Hales was lbw pushing forward to one that drifted in, and Vince drove his third ball straight to short extra-cover to end a series in which his highest score was 42.

"It's the stupidest shot you can imagine, and for me it's the end of his Test career," ex-England batsman Geoffrey Boycott said on BBC Test Match Special.

When Joe Root, who batted with occasional alarm in making 39, was trapped in front playing back to Yasir, the hosts were reeling on 74-4.

Root's failed review reflected England's desperation rather than any genuine hope of it being overturned.

Younus goes large

If there were any doubts - given they must bat last - over the value of Pakistan's 12-run lead when they resumed on 240-6, they had been banished long before Younus was lbw to a James Anderson off-cutter shortly before tea.

The standing ovation he received was just reward for a 308-ball innings containing 31 fours, and four leg-side sixes off Moeen Ali, the last of which took him beyond 200.

Unbeaten on 101 overnight, Younus was unhurried in defence and impressive on the drive, rarely troubled by a tiring attack that struggled to extract movement from a true surface under blue skies.

Perhaps the most striking feature of Younus' innings was the manner in which he expertly marshalled the tail after Sarfraz, drawn forward, was superbly taken one-handed by Jonny Bairstow off Chris Woakes for 44.

Wahab contributed only four to an alliance of 31 for the eighth wicket, yet the partnership that did the greatest damage to England's mental state was the ninth, which spanned 20 overs.

Younus began by shielding Amir from the strike, but the number 10, who spent 23 balls on nought, hit Moeen for six to get off the mark and struck several flowing cover drives.

Younus in numbers

Younus' double hundred moved him level with Javed Miandad's Pakistan record of six

Three of Younus' six double centuries have come after the age of 35, equalling Sri Lankan Kumar Sangakkara's record

Younus and Sangakkara are the only players to have made 200 against six different opponents

Younus has 12 scores of 150 or more in Tests, the most for a Pakistani

Younus has reached 150 five times since turning 35, a record he shares with Australian Sir Donald Bradman, England's Graham Gooch and West Indian Brian Lara

Younus' 218 is the sixth highest score for Pakistan against England in Tests

'England are so frustrating' - what they said

Pakistan batsman Younus Khan on TMS: "Whenever the senior player like me performs, and if that helps the team, it's always a happy side. And the way the bowlers back us up, we have a good chance in this game. England is a top-class team, they always have a plan and they have good all-rounders. They are capable of fighting back, but if we keep the momentum, we have a good chance."

Former England batsman Geoffrey Boycott: "Pakistan played fantastically. They have done to England what England did to them at Old Trafford: they've batted them out of the game."

Ex-England captain Michael Vaughan: "Pakistan were fantastic at Lord's, had an off game at Old Trafford, came back strongly at Edgbaston but just had that iffy last day and a half, and they've been tremendous here.

"England are so frustrating. It's difficult to be a pundit with them - within five days they come out and play utter garbage."

England bowler Steven Finn: "I wouldn't say it's mental fatigue. They bowled well; they applied pressure.

"We've been in this position before and we'll fight hard to get out of it. We've got six wickets to fight as hard as we can."

Yasir Shah took four wickets for a combined 502 runs in the second and third Tests

