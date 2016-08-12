Leicestershire's Andrew McDonald agrees to coach Melbourne Renegades in Big Bash

  • From the section Cricket
Andrew McDonald
Andrew McDonald played for Melbourne Renegades in the 2010-11 Big Bash League

Leicestershire elite performance director Andrew McDonald has agreed to coach Melbourne Renegades in the 2016-17 Big Bash League.

McDonald will join the Renegades during the English off-season, with their first game taking place on 22 December.

"I'm really looking forward for that period of time to come round, but first and foremost we've got a job to do here," he told BBC Radio Leicester.

"The focus is fully on Leicestershire and the end of the season."

