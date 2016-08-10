Glamorgan v Yorkshire: Colin Ingram set for six-hit record

Colin Ingram has played in nine T20 internationals for South Africa

T20 Blast, Glamorgan v Yorkshire Vikings Date: Thursday 11 August Venue: SSE SWALEC Stadium, Cardiff Time: 1900 Coverage: Live on BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Leeds/Humberside/Sheffield/Tees/York, and BBC 5 Live Sports Extra; all also available via BBC Sport website.

Big-hitting Colin Ingram stands on the verge of T20 Blast history as Glamorgan take on Yorkshire in the quarter final on Thursday.

The South African batsman has hit a record-equalling 29 sixes in Glamorgan's 14 matches so far.

Seven of those came in a superb 101 against Essex on 29 July - the Welsh county's last outing in the tournament.

"I've never though of myself as a six-hitting machine," left-hander Ingram told BBC Wales Sport.

"It's nice and hopefully if I spend time in the middle they just come, but I've got to worry about the first couple of balls to get in first!"

Glamorgan face Yorkshire Vikings at the SSE Swalec in Cardiff in their first quarter final at home for 12 years.

Wicketkeeper Mark Wallace played in that game against Warwickshire in 2004 and is expecting a different atmosphere in Cardiff this time.

"The quarter-final we played here against Warwickshire was nowhere the sort of pressurised big game this one will be," he said.

"That was a lot more relaxed. It was a totally different beast then, and this will be the first big game we've had here since - so it'll be good to see this place with as big a crowd as possible."