Reece Topley: Hampshire and England bowler ruled out for rest of season

Reece Topley fractured his hand while batting in his only appearance for Hampshire this season

Hampshire and England fast bowler Reece Topley has been ruled out for the remainder of the season.

Topley, 22, has made just one appearance for his county since moving from Essex at the end of last season.

He fractured a hand while batting against Warwickshire in April but has since sustained a stress fracture to his back.

"We'll look to build him up to fitness again during the winter," Hampshire director of cricket Giles White said.

Topley, a member of the England squad which finished runners-up at the World T20 in India in March, has played 10 one-day games and six T20 internationals for his country.

"Hopefully he can get some recognition again with England and hopefully he fires for us next year," White told BBC Radio Solent.

Hampshire are monitoring the fitness of former West Indies fast bowler Fidel Edwards with a view to a potential return for the remainder of the season.

Edwards, 34, has recovered from a fractured ankle sustained while playing football in a warm-up before Hampshire's County Championship match against Yorkshire in April.

"It's down to the physio," White added. "Fidel's confident, but we've got to make sure he's ready before we introduce him back to the team."