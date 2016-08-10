Benny Howell: T20 Blast success aided by baseball, says Gloucestershire all-rounder

Benny Howell has taken 23 wickets at an average of 15.13 in the T20 Blast this season

Gloucestershire's Benny Howell says studying techniques used by pitchers in baseball has helped him improve his bowling in Twenty20 cricket.

Howell, 27, is the leading wicket-taker in the T20 Blast in 2016, with 23.

Gloucestershire host Durham in the quarter-finals at Bristol on Wednesday.

"I love my baseball. I've learnt a few tricks of the trade from the guys there, and bring it into here. I bring it into T20 and it works perfectly," Howell told BBC Radio Bristol.

"In baseball it's all about stopping the guys from getting home runs, so they've got to do that by changing their pace and with movement in the air.

"I learnt a lot about throwing and also about the different balls that they throw, so I put it into the bowling action, a few knuckleballs, different sorts of change-ups."

All-rounder Howell has been with Gloucestershire since 2011 and has hit 11 half centuries in 91 first-class innings.