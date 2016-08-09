ICC Intercontinental Cup: UAE make strong start against Scotland

Preston Mommsen playing at the Grange in 2013

ICC Intercontinental Cup: Scotland v UAE United Arab Emirates 198-5 (59.0 ov): Anwar 78, Shahzad 66 Scorecard

United Arab Emirates opened their four-day ICC Intercontinental Cup match against Scotland by posting 198 for five at New Cambusdoon in Ayr.

After a weather delay, the Scots won the toss and elected to field.

UAE initially struggled but Rameez Shahzad and Shaiman Anwar's formidable partnership pushed them well into three figures.

Anwar top scored on 78 while Scotland's Josh Davey claimed two wickets for 30 from his 13 overs.

He took the wicket of Mohammed Qasim and then claimed Saqlain Haider for a duck to leave the visitors at 33 for two.

Opener Laxman Sreekumar was next to fall, caught by Preston Mommsen off the bowling off Alasdair Evans for a near run-a-ball 24.

The same combination sent Muhammad Usman back to the pavilion for 12.

Shahzad and Anwar then took charge until the latter was caught on the boundary by Calum MacLeod off the bowling of Mark Watt with the total edged on to 189.

Shahzhad was 66 not out as partner Ahmed Raza glanced into leg side off the last ball of the day for one run to finish unbeaten on three at stumps following 59 overs.