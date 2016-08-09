Ireland women v South Africa: Proteas clinch ODI series at Malahide

Former captain Isobel Joyce top-scored for the hosts at Malahide near Dublin

Third one-day international, Dublin (Malahide) South Africa 260-6 (50 overs): Wolvaardt 105, Chetty 95, Metcalfe 2-37 Ireland 193 (45 overs): I Joyce 57, Garth 51 not out, Luus 5-32 South Africa won by 67 runs Scorecard (external site)

South Africa's women took an unassailable 3-0 lead in their four-match one-day series against Ireland after a 67-win at Malahide.

Openers Laura Wolvaardt (105) and Trisha Chetty (95) shared an opening stand of 192 - the second highest partnership in South African history.

They helped the Proteas to 260-6 before Isobel Joyce (57) top-scored for the Irish as they fell well short.

The teams meet again on Thursday at The Hills in the final match of the series.

The impressive Wolvaardt struck 14 boundaries while Chetty anchored the innings before being run out off the penultimate ball.

Ciara Metcalfe (2-37) was again the pick of the Irish attack, who fought back well after the initial onslaught.

The new opening Irish pairing of Clare Shllington and debutant Una Raymond-Hoey scored 25 apiece as Ireland replied to South Africa's total.

Cath Dalton and Gaby Lewis fell cheaply, but an 85-run fifth wicket stand between Joyce and Kim Garth (51 not out) gave the hosts hope of pulling off a famous win.

Ireland were genuine contenders at 160-4 with 15 overs left, but star spinner Sune Luus claimed a five-wicket haul to extinguish Irish ambitions, as they lost six wickets for 33 runs to finish on 193 all out.