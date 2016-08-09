England v Pakistan: James Anderson says nothing fazes this team

England took four Pakistan wickets for one run in the second innings on the final day at Edgbaston

England bowler James Anderson says the impressive third Test victory over Pakistan at Edgbaston shows the team can win from "any position".

After England were bowled out for 297, Pakistan replied with 400 but the hosts won by 141 runs to take a 2-1 lead into Thursday's final Test at The Oval.

"It does a huge amount for the team, knowing you can be 100 runs behind and come back," Anderson said.

"It shows what sort of character we've got in the team as well."

Anderson returned to the top of the Test bowling rankings after a match haul of 4-85 in Birmingham and he believes his individual confidence is shared across the team.

"Going into this game we know now we can win from pretty much any position," added the Lancashire bowler.

"Hopefully we won't be 100 runs behind on first innings this time, but the confidence in the group is high at the moment."

England are thought to be considering a place for Yorkshire leg-spinner Adil Rashid, who is a regular in the one-day team but who played the last of his three Tests in November last year.

Rashid, who took 5-64 in his debut against Pakistan in October, is expected to be included in the squad for the winter tours to the spin-friendly conditions of Bangladesh and India.

"You've got to pick your team according to the conditions," Anderson said. "If the pitch is suitable for two spinners then we'll play two spinners.

"If it's a pitch that has got green grass on it, I don't think there's any point playing him for the sake of playing him.

"It's nice to have someone like Adil waiting to play. He's a quality spinner and we're very fortunate we've got him and he'll hopefully be a big part of our winter if he doesn't play this game."

'A good space to come back'

Pakistan coach Mickey Arthur insists his team can recover to draw the series despite losing successive matches by heavy margins at Old Trafford and Edgbaston.

"There were a lot of good things for us out of that Test match. I certainly did not feel we ever rolled over there, we were in the contest for most of that game.

"We probably won five sessions and England won three. The sessions England won, they won convincingly.

"We hate losing but we lost with a lot of credibility at Edgbaston and it puts us in a really good space to come back here."