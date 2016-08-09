T20 Blast: Nottinghamshire confident of winning first title, says Chris Read

Media playback is not supported on this device Notts beat Essex by 39 runs to book Finals Day spot

Nottinghamshire go to Finals Day confident of winning their first T20 Blast title, says long-serving wicketkeeper Chris Read.

Notts' 39-run win against Essex at Trent Bridge on Monday sees them return to the showpiece event at Edgbaston for the first time since 2010.

Read, who has won a Lord's one-day final and two County Championship titles with Notts, has been part their two previous Finals Day campaigns.

"Maybe this is our year," he said.

"We go to Finals Day full of confidence and hopefully pick up some silverware."

The only time Nottinghamshire have reached the final of the competition was in 2006 at Trent Bridge, with the Outlaws missing out on a maiden title when beaten by East Midlands rivals Leicestershire in the decider.

Samit Patel ensured Notts progressed on Monday with a superb spell of 4-20 as the visitors collapsed to 123 all out chasing what seemed a modest target of 163.

All-rounder Patel said victory brought a sense of "relief from everyone" as Notts had previously fallen at the quarter-final stage in four of the past five years.

Talking to BBC Radio Nottingham, the 31-year-old said: "We knew this was a big game for us.

"We will watch all the other quarter-finals and do as much homework as we can.

"It's good get Finals Day, but we'd like to go on and win it now."