England v Pakistan: Alastair Cook hails hard work after hosts take series lead

Media playback is not supported on this device Pint-sized TMS: England take victory as Geoffrey gets his wallet out

Alastair Cook said England's 141-run victory over Pakistan in the third Test at Edgbaston was one of his "most enjoyable wins" as captain.

Chasing an unlikely 343 to win on day five, Pakistan were bowled out for 201 as England took a 2-1 lead in the four-match series.

It was only the sixth time England have won after trailing by more than 100 on first innings - having been 103 behind.

"It's one of my better wins because it's been so hard work," said Cook.

Pakistan lost four wickets for one run on the final afternoon, which included Steven Finn removing captain Misbah-ul-Haq for 10 and top scorer Sami Aslam for 70.

Five England bowlers took two wickets apiece, with Finn capturing 2-38, Stuart Broad 2-24, James Anderson 2-31, Moeen Ali 2-49 and Chris Woakes 2-53.

Media playback is not supported on this device Moeen Ali removes Sohail Khan to complete England win

Earlier, left-hander Moeen finished unbeaten on 86 to add to his first-innings 63 as England added 31 in four overs to declare on 445-6.

"Nobody got a hundred but we all contributed," said Cook. "With the bowling, no-one got five-fors but there was constant pressure.

"Even on day two when it was best to bat, they didn't get away from us. We were fighting to stay in the game. Credit to everyone who fought for that win."

The final Test at The Oval starts on Thursday, and England can go top of the Test rankings if they win and results in the Sri Lanka-Australia and West Indies-India series go their way.

Man of the match Moeen, who added 152 with Jonny Bairstow (83) for the sixth wicket in the second innings, now has 176 runs and nine wickets in the series.

He said: "The man-of-the-match award could have gone to a number of guys. Somehow it's me."

The Worcestershire all-rounder, who was out lbw for 23 and then bowled charging down the track for two as England lost the first Test at Lord's, added: "I was quite embarrassed after the Lord's game with the shots I played."

Media playback is not supported on this device Steven Finn bowls Sami Aslam as Pakistan collapse

Finn's dismissal of Misbah ended a sequence of 71.3 overs for England without taking a wicket, dating back to the Lord's Test against Sri Lanka in June - having conceded 228 runs in that time.

Former England off-spinner and BBC Test Match Special summariser Graeme Swann said Finn's was the "stand-out performance" of the day.

"He was brilliant. He deserved the wickets," Swann said. "Those two wickets of Misbah and Aslam changed the course of the game and opened the floodgates."

Needing to survive 84 overs to secure a draw, Pakistan lost opener Mohammad Hafeez cheaply, but Aslam and Azhar Ali added 73 for the second wicket either side of lunch before the collapse began.

"England reversed the ball, bowled in the right areas and with intensity, and within an hour they took the game away from us," said Misbah.

"Sometimes when the ball starts reversing you just need to see off that 10 to 15 overs so the ball gets soft, but we lost all our main batsmen then."