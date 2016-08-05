Super League: Loughborough Lightning beat Western Storm in close contest

Evelyn Jones' 25 came off only 14 balls

Kia Super League, Haslegrave Loughborough Lightning 158-8 (20 overs): Jones 46, Perry 44 Western Storm 153-5 (20 overs): Knight 74; Odedra 2-20 Loughborough Lightning won by five runs Scorecard

Loughborough Lightning edged to a narrow five-run win over Western Storm at Haslegrave.

England captain Heather Knight was run out for 74 at the non-striker's end as the ball brushed bowler Georgia Elwiss' fingers on her follow-through.

With 17 needed off the last over, Ellyse Perry restricted Storm to 153-5 after Lightning had posted 158-8.

Elsewhere, Southern Vipers beat Lancashire Thunder to go top of the Super League table on five points.

After choosing to bat, Loughborough's top order once against failed to fire as they fell to 31-3, before Australia all-rounder Perry and England wicketkeeper Jones shored up the hosts innings with an 83-run fourth-wicket partnership.

After Perry was caught in the deep off Stafanie Taylor looking for a six to bring up her half-century, Evelyn Jones (25 not out) smashed four fours and a six to help Lightning post a competitive total.

Much like their opponents, Storm's innings began poorly as they limped to 27-2 from the powerplay before Knight and Fran Wilson (21) went on the attack.

Knight launched Sophie Devine over mid-wicket to the boundary to bring up her half-century, but Sonia Odedra swung the game back towards the home side in the 15th over as she dismissed Wilson and Lizelle Lee.

Despite hitting nine fours and a six, Knight's 46 ball 74 was in vain as Lightning bounced back from their loss against Lancashire Thunder on Wednesday.

Vipers remain unbeaten as experience tells

Southern Vipers are level on points with Loughborough at the top of the Super League with one game in hand

Kia Super League, Blackpool Southern Vipers 132-4 (20 overs): McGlashan 54 not out; Matthews 2-16 Lancashire Thunder 121-7 (20 overs): Lamb 34; Nielsen 2-16 Southern Vipers won by 11 runs Scorecard

Vipers skipper Charlotte Edwards and Fi Morris, who collided in the field during the opening day victory over the Yorkshire Diamonds, were ruled out because of International Cricket Council regulations on concussion, which say players must wait six days to be cleared to play.

Despite the setback, an unbeaten 70-run fifth-wicket partnership between Sara McGlashan (54 not out) and Arran Brindle (29 not out) saw the visitors post 132-4, having been 62-4 in the 12th over.

The international experience of Morna Nielsen and Suzie Bates told, with the pair taking 4-36 from their eight overs, as Thunder could only muster 121-7 to give the Vipers a second successive victory.

The Vipers are now top of the table, while Lancashire are fifth, having won just one of their opening three games.