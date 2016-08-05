South Africa earn 89-run win over Ireland in one-day series opener in Dublin

Chloe Tryon's 92 helped South Africa clinch a comfortable win over Ireland

First one-day international, Dublin (Merrion) South Africa 283-7 (50 overs): Tryon 92, Wolvaardt 55, Luus 52, Garth 3-61 Ireland 194 (44.5 overs): Garth 72 not out, C Shillington 29, Luus 6-36 South Africa won by 89 runs Scorecard (external site)

South Africa clinched an 89-run win over Ireland in the first game of the four-match one-day series between the sides at Merrion in Dublin.

Chloe Tryon's 92 helped South Africa post an imposing 283-7, with Laura Wolvaardt hitting 55 and Sune Luus 52.

Luus then took six Irish wickets as the home side were bowled out for 194 in 44.5 overs.

Kim Garth's unbeaten 72 prevented a bigger hammering for the Irish, with Clare Shillington next best on 29.

Opener Cecelia Joyce contributed 23 but she was one of Luus' six victims as the South African bowler finished with 6-36 from 10 overs.

The Irish had the South Africans in some trouble at 106-5 but Tyron and Luus put on a partnership of 138 for the sixth wicket to put the visitors in control.

All-rounder Garth took three wickets, including Tryon caught and bowled eight short of her century.

After Masabata Klass trapped Gaby Lewis for two, Luus took four straight wickets, including the second Joyce sister Isobel, to leave Ireland on 56-5.

Garth and Shillington responded with a 50 partnership before the latter's dismissal by Klaas began a slide to 141-9.

Number 11 Ciara Metcalfe managed to stay with Garth as the home side put on 53 runs for the final wicket.

The sides, who drew 1-1 in a T20 series earlier this week, play the second ODI at the YMCA in Dublin on Sunday before further matches on Tuesday and Thursday.