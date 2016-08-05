Michael Klinger: Gloucestershire captain's new contract 'keeps four-day option open'

Michael Klinger has averaged 53.00 from 13 innings so far in the 2016 County Championship

Gloucestershire captain Michael Klinger's new deal does not restrict him to just 50-over and T20 cricket, says chief executive Will Brown.

The Australian batsman, 36, signed an extended contract until the end of 2019, to focus on the shorter formats.

"The key thing is, he's staying," Brown told BBC Radio Gloucestershire.

"While white ball cricket - T20 and 50-over cricket - is what he's coming back to play, the reality is, options are always open for the other formats too."

Brown added: "It's a bit of a change to what we had planned for 2017 but, with the way the formats look like they'll be played in 2017, it works really well for both of us.

"Conversations with Michael are always very easy. He's very committed to this club. He can still play for us in the County Championship as well, if the timing works."

Klinger has a first-class batting average of 46.11 from 170 matches and a high score of 255.