County Championship: Rikki Clarke leads Bears fightback against Tykes at Headingley

Rikki Clarke made his third first-class half century of the summer before his four-wicket haul

Specsavers County Championship Division One, Headingley, day two Yorkshire 257 & 78-5: Lees 39*, Clarke 4-24 Warwickshire 179: Clarke 50*, Hain 48; Rashid 3-32, Sidebottom 3-41 Yorkshire (5 pts) lead Warwickshire (3 pts) by 156 runs Scorecard

Warwickshire all-rounder Rikki Clarke proved the Bears' mainstay on day two against Yorkshire as he kept his side in the game at Headingley.

Replying to Yorkshire's 257, the Bears had slumped to 80-5 before Clarke hit an unbeaten 50, to bolster Sam Hain's 48 as they went on to make 179.

Yorkshire then found themselves in trouble adding to their 78-run lead.

Clarke took 4-24, including two late wickets, as they collapsed to 78-5 second time around, a lead of 156.

Warwickshire's Clarke-led customary late-order rally was the seventh time in 11 matches this season that the second half of their batting has more than doubled their score.

Left-arm paceman Ryan Sidebottom, back after a long injury lay-off, took three of the Bears wickets, including his 400th first class wicket for Yorkshire.

Adil Rashid, released from England Test duty the previous day, also claimed three wickets.

Steve Patterson took 2-30, having earlier added just three to his overnight score, before being last out for 38, having extended his last-wicket stand with Sidebottom to 53.

Yorkshire left-armer Ryan Sidebottom told BBC Radio Leeds:

"It is nice to be back again. It has been a stinking three months. I have been tearing my hair out watching the boys playing some good cricket

"We bowled very well in the morning to put us in the ascendancy. The ball is not coming on to the bat and we need to pull together to get another 70 or 80 runs.

"They bowled really well and put us under pressure. With five wickets down things are in the balance. It will be tough, but really good to watch."

Warwickshire director of cricket Dougie Brown told BBC WM:

"To score an unbeaten 50 and then take four wickets in 15 overs made it an outstanding day for Rikki Clarke and one which every all-rounder wants to do.

"We were in a position where we wanted someone to step forward and do something and that is exactly what Rikki did.

"He has brought us back into the game and far closer than before Yorkshire started their second innings. Jeetan Patel also bowled very well. He didn't relinquish the pressure and deserves as much credit."