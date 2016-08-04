County Championship: England's Mark Wood takes 3-24 on Durham return

Durham's Mark Wood celebrates after bowling Peter Trego

Specsavers County Championship Division One, The Cooper Associates County Ground, Taunton, day one Somerset 184: C Overton 42; Wood 3-24, Rushworth 3-47 Durham 154-7: Stoneman 35; van der Merwe 3-47, Leach 3-61 Somerset 2 pts, Durham 3 pts Scorecard

England and Durham fast bowler Mark Wood took three wickets in his first County Championship match of 2016 as 17 wickets fell on day one at Somerset.

Wood, whose last first-class appearance as a bowler was for England against Pakistan in Dubai last October when an ankle injury resurfaced, claimed 3-24 as the hosts were bowled out for 184.

Chris Rushworth also took three wickets while Craig Overton hit a breezy 42.

Durham were then reduced to 154-7 at stumps - trailing by 30.

Wood has already played several limited-overs games this season for his county and England Lions, taking eight wickets in three Lions matches.

And the 26-year-old looked in fine form once again, tearing through Somerset's middle order with the wickets of James Hildreth, Roelof van der Merwe and Peter Trego.

While Durham's pacemen did the damage in Somerset's innings, it was the spin of Jack Leach and Van der Merwe which proved problematic for the visiting batsmen in their reply.

Mark Stoneman got off to a flying start, scoring 35 in an opening stand of 38, but once he was caught by Marcus Trescothick at leg slip off Leach it sparked a collapse either side of tea with six wickets falling for 64 - three each to the spinners.

Paul Coughlin (30) and Adam Hickey (25 not out) looked to have steadied things with a seventh-wicket partnership of 39, but Coughlin was removed just before stumps by Overton to leave the game in the balance.