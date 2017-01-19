Bangladesh in India 2017

India captain Virat Kohli and Bangladesh skipper Mushfiqur Rahim

February

5-6 v India A, Hyderabad (Gymkhana Ground)
Match drawn
Scorecard (external site)
9-13 Only Test, Hyderabad (Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium)
India won by 208 runs
Scorecard

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

This Girl Can Swim

This Girl Can Swim
Children playing with foam javelins

Mini Athletics - Woking

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired