North v South: Tim Bresnan & Liam Dawson among eight computer picks

Bresnan last played for England in a one-day international against Ireland in May 2015

England internationals Tim Bresnan, Harry Gurney and Liam Dawson are among the eight automatic choices for the inaugural North v South 50-over series in the United Arab Emirates next March.

Ben Duckett, Lewis Gregory, Matt Coles, Graeme White and Tim Groenewald will also play in the three-match event.

They have been selected using the Professional Cricketers' Association's Most Valuable Player ratings formula.

The remaining players will be chosen by the England selectors.

The PCA MVP Rankings system identifies the match-winners and key influencers of matches by using a formula that measures each player's total contribution.

It takes into account conditions, quality of opposition, captaincy, strike rates as well as runs scored and wickets taken.

The eight men selected represent the top four England-qualified players in each region from this season's One-Day Cup.

Hampshire all-rounder Dawson, who made his Twenty20 international debut earlier this season, topped the rankings with 128 points, two ahead of fellow left-arm spinner White of Northamptonshire.

Kent all-rounder Coles finished third on 122 points, nine ahead of Glamorgan batsman Colin Ingram, who was ineligible for selection as he is a former South Africa international who plays as a non-overseas player under the Kolpak ruling.

Somerset's Gregory, another all-rounder, took fifth place, followed by Nottinghamshire left-arm seamer Gurney, who made the last of his 10 one-day international appearances for England in December 2014.

Also selected by the computer after finishing in the top eight were experienced Yorkshire all-rounder Bresnan and Northants batsman Duckett, who recently hit 220 not out from 131 balls for England Lions against Sri Lanka A.

Somerset seamer Groenewald, who finished 17th in the rankings, completes the line-up as he was the fourth highest eligible player from the South Group.

A first-class North v South fixture was part of the English calendar between 1836 and 1961.

