Gavin Griffiths: Hampshire extend seam bowler's loan stay until end of season

Gavin Griffiths has been released by Lancashire, along with Luis Reece and George Edwards

Hampshire have extended the loan signing of seam bowler Gavin Griffiths until the end of the season.

Griffiths, 22, will leave parent club Lancashire at the end of his current contract and has been with the south coast county since early July.

"We will see where we are with Gavin at the end of the season," Hampshire director of cricket Giles White said.

"He's certainly doing well and impressing at the moment and we'll make our decision as the season pans out."

Griffiths is ineligible for Hampshire's forthcoming County Championship match against Lancashire, starting on Thursday.

But the right-armer, who has taken five wickets in three T20 Blast matches for Hampshire, could make a permanent switch in the winter.

"There's obviously lots of things going on in terms of recruitment for next season," White told BBC Radio Solent.

"But Gavin is certainly in our thoughts."