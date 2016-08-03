David Wiese: Sussex re-sign South Africa all-rounder

David Wiese (second right) has played six one-day international and 20 T20 mactches for South Africa

Sussex have re-signed South African all-rounder David Wiese as their overseas player for the remainder of the season.

The 31-year-old replaces batsman Ross Taylor, who left Hove last month to join up with New Zealand for their Test series in Zimbabwe.

Wiese played four T20 Blast matches and one in the One-Day Cup during a short stint with Sussex earlier this season.

He is available again following a spell in the Caribbean Premier League.