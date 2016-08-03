Minor Counties: Devon lose to bottom side Oxfordshire in rain-affected match

Devon beat Wiltshire last month for their first three-day win since 2014

Bottom side Oxfordshire picked up their first win of the season, beating fellow strugglers Devon by 51 runs in a rain-affected game at Exeter.

A draw had seemed likely, but visiting captain Jonny Cater declared on 142-2, leaving Devon needing 282 to win.

Despite the efforts of Josh Bess (46) and Matt Golding (40), the hosts were bowled out for 230 with 19 overs left.

Oxfordshire posted 273 in their first innings, Dom Bess taking 6-65, to take control of the Minor Counties match.

The whole of day two and half of the final day were lost to rain, though Devon declared their first innings on 134-3 in an attempt to force a result, despite being 139 runs behind.

Oxfordshire took 19 points from the game, while Devon are third-bottom in the Western Division after taking just four points.

