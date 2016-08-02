One-Day Cup: Kent into quarter-finals after beating Sussex

Matt Coles in action for Kent in the One-Day Cup
Matt Coles has taken 21 wickets at an average of 18.04 in the One-Day Cup this season
Royal London One-Day Cup, The 1st Central County Ground, Hove
Sussex 182-8 (43/43 overs): Finch 54; Coles 4-39
Kent 184-3 (31.5/43 overs): Northeast 66 not out, Billings 55
Kent won by seven wickets
Scorecard

Kent qualified for the One-Day Cup quarter-finals with a comfortable win over bottom side Sussex at Hove.

Matt Coles took 4-39 as the visitors limited Sussex to 182-8 in a match reduced to 43 overs per side by rain.

Harry Finch (54) was the only batsman to reach 50, with Fynn Hudson-Prentice falling short of a half-century when he was caught off Will Gidman on 48.

Sam Northeast (66 not out) top-scored with the bat as the Spitfires reached their target with 11.1 overs in hand.

England international Sam Billings also added 55 from 63 balls to help lift Kent to second in the South Group, meaning they will host Yorkshire in the last eight.

Sussex were already guaranteed to finish bottom in the table, having won just one game in the competition this season.

