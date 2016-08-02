One-Day Cup: Essex into quarter-finals after washout at Gloucestershire

The Brightside Ground
Gloucestershire and Essex had previously managed to avoid any of their One-Day Cup games being called off by rain
Royal London One-Day Cup, The Brightside Ground, Bristol
Essex v Gloucestershire
No result - rain
Scorecard

Essex qualified for the quarter-finals of the One-Day Cup despite rain preventing any play at Gloucestershire.

The visitors won the toss with the match already reduced to 38 overs per side, before the rain returned as the players took to the field.

The result left Essex in third place on 10 points, facing a trip to Warwickshire in the last eight.

Eighth-placed Gloucestershire were already out of the competition, having won just two games this season.

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you