Laurie Evans: Warwickshire batsman joins Northants on loan

Laurie Evans hit an unbeaten 43 against Northants in the T20 Blast last month

Warwickshire batsman Laurie Evans has signed a one-month loan deal with Northants for four-day cricket.

The 28-year-old has played 22 matches in all competitions this campaign but only one of those has come in the County Championship, when he scored eight runs over two innings.

Evans has made 52 first-class career appearances, averaging 33.67 runs.

He said on Twitter: "Excited to be joining a great group of players at Northants for a few weeks."