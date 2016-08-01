Graeme White: Left-arm bowler signs new two-year deal at Northants
Spinner Graeme White has extended his stay with Northants after signing a new two-year deal with the club.
The 29-year-old started his career at Northants and returned to Wantage Road in 2013 after a spell at Notts.
The left-arm bowler has taken 183 wickets in all three formats of the game since his debut in 2006.
"Graeme has had a strong white ball season, continuing to improve in all of areas of the game," head coach David Ripley told the club website.