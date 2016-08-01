One-Day Cup: Jonathan Trott ton helps Warwickshire beat Yorkshire

Jonathan Trott averages 72 with the bat in the One-Day Cup this season

Royal London One-Day Cup, Headingley Warwickshire 283-6 (50 overs): Trott 118, Evans 48 Yorkshire 167 (37.4/49 overs): Head 53; Javid 4-42 Warwickshire won by 114 runs (D/L method) Match scorecard

Jonathan Trott's century helped Warwickshire secure a spot in the One-Day Cup quarter-finals by beating Yorkshire, who also advanced to the last eight despite their defeat.

Trott hit 118 from 135 balls as the visitors made 283-6 from 50 overs.

A brief rain delay reduced the target to 282 from 49 overs, but Yorkshire never looked like reaching the total.

Ateeq Javid took 4-42 as the hosts were all out for 167, with Travis Head (53) the only batsman to make 50.

Trott's century, the former England batsman's second in four One-Day Cup innings this season, took him to 288 runs in the competition to add to his 826 runs in first-class cricket.

Laurie Evans made 48 from 30 deliveries, while Rikki Clarke plundered 18 off nine before being given out caught on the long-off boundary, while spinner Jeetan Patel claimed 3-34 as Warwickshire finished second in the North Group to earn a home quarter-final.

Yorkshire, leaders at the start of the day, dropped to third after losing their second One-Day Cup game in two days and face an away trip in the last eight.

Bears director of cricket Dougie Brown told BBC WM:

"In the last few weeks we have been criticised quite a lot, and rightly so, for not getting ourselves over the line in games.

"We have been putting in some big individual performances without the supporting efforts that you need to win.

"But this was a really good, complete, all-round performance, an outstanding team effort.

"Trotty's innings was world-class and then we had late cameos from Laurie and Rikki which supplied that late impetus you need."