Jofra Archer: Fast bowler signs 18-month contract with Sussex
-
- From the section Cricket
Fast bowler Jofra Archer has signed an 18-month professional deal with Sussex after impressing on non-contract terms.
The 21-year-old right-armer took five wickets on his first-class debut against tourists Pakistan last month.
Barbados-born Archer has since featured in four T20 Blast and three One-Day Cup matches, and took 5-42 as Sussex lost to Somerset on Saturday.
"Jofra is an incredibly exciting talent with both bat and ball," Sussex head coach Mark Davis said.