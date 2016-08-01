Darren Lehmann: Australia coach signs two-year extension until 2019

Darren Lehmann averaged 44.95 in Tests and 38.96 in one-day internationals

Australia coach Darren Lehmann has extended his contract until October 2019, but said he does not expect to continue beyond then.

The 46-year-old's deal, which was set to expire in 2017, now covers the World Cup and Ashes in England in 2019.

"I love the job, but it's a job you can't do forever," said Lehmann, who was appointed in 2013.

Under Lehmann, Australia won the 2015 World Cup and are currently top of the Test and one-day rankings.

They trail 1-0 in the three-Test series in Sri Lanka, with the second Test at Galle starting on Thursday.

Former batsman Lehmann, who played 27 Tests and 117 one-day internationals for Australia between 1996 and 2005, said: "I absolutely love doing this job and as far as I am concerned it is the best job in the world.

"I'm looking forward to the next few years in charge and hopefully getting some wins in the sub-continent, first and foremost on the agenda."

Lehmann lost his first series in charge, the 2013 Ashes in England, but oversaw a 5-0 whitewash on home soil the following winter.

He has also enjoyed series wins against South Africa, India, New Zealand and West Indies, although England are the current holders of the Ashes urn following victory in 2015.